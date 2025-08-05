Sheffield's Reverend and The Makers singer joins CBeebies Bedtime Stories at Gloworm Festival

Here’s everything you need to know as Gloworm, the UK’s biggest festival dedicated to families gets ready to welcome 20,000 Glowormers to Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire on August 8-10.

This year’s edition boasts a huge main stage line up and the chance for children to to meet loads of their favourite characters from Bluey, Supertato, Dugee and Mr Blobby to Zippy and George and loads to see and do around the festival from the beach, circus, farm and fairground to the actual reality arcade, wrestling, laser tag, axe throwing, skateboarding and more.

Saturday Stage Times

Main stage times are out! Get ready for a jam packed day of fun with Supertato kicking things off at 10.30am followed by Mama G Stories, Sublime Science, West End Kids, Justin Fletcher, Goodies Storytelling, Star Kidz, Pup Pup Boogie, Sohan Kailey, Superhero vs Princess show, and so much more! The evening party will be epic with the Playmobil Rave DJ’d by special guest Sparky, and live music from The Killerz, Rozallia and Nathan Hadley bringing the energy all evening long.

Justin Fletcher will be on the main stage at Gloworm Festival This Weekend

Sunday Stage Times

The magic continues on Sunday with Sohan Kailey at 10.30am followed by Pixiebelles, Hey Duggee performing The Stick Song, TV Party Tonight, Andy and The Oddsocks and more for a day of family fun! In the evening, the vibes turn up with Dua Lipa Tribute, Black Lace’s Dene Michael and tribute band Arctic Roll, with Sparky returning to host the Playmobil Rave at 6pm.

What Else Is There to Watch?

Love a good show? You’ve come to the right festival then. From action and adventure to comedy and creativity, we have something for everyone. Bag a front row seat to watch Hop Wrestling, cheer on the swashbuckling action with the Pirate Shows, witness heroic battles with The Sherwood Outlaws, enjoy a mythic adventure Dragon show, don’t miss ‘Life at the Lido’ from Handmade Theatre, plus puppet Punch and Judy fun and jaw-dropping Circus shows featuring aerial stunts.

Meet Bluey at Gloworm Festival This Weekend

What’s the fancy dress theme?

It wouldn't be Gloworm without the traditional fancy dress on Sunday. This year, the theme is Under The Sea, so get creating those magical mermaids and sea captains now!

CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Hosted by TV presenter Nigel Clarke, he kicks off the magical story sessions on Saturday at 11am with Hey Duggee, with loads more on the line up including Blue Peter’s Abby Cook, Gladiator Comet and Reverend and the Makers Jon McClure with a couple of surprise guests too.

Jon McClure from Sheffield's Reverend and The Makers

Which Favourite Characters Can We Meet?

Mr Blobby, Bluey, Zippy & George, Duggee, Chase and Rubble from Paw Patrol, Elmer, Supertato, Ladybug & Cat Noir, Andy & The Oddsocks, Bing, Superheroes & Princesses. Some are both days, but check to avoid disappointment.

My kids love to stay active. What is there to do?

Go pond dipping, make clay boggarts, bug hunting, build dens, and get creative with forest crafts. Play games in the Actual Reality Arcade, or try out drumming and graffiti workshops, House of Pain wrestling workshops and Wizard of Skate sessions to pick up tricks, techniques and tips.

See mermaids at the beach and make sandcastles, meet the animals at White Post Farm, get lost in the hay maze, conquer the climbing wall and hop into a mini Land Rover. Pick up some skills at the circus hub from hula hoops to diabolos and so much more.

The Playmobil Village is the place to meet beloved Playmobil characters, and dive into a world of nostalgia, fun, and prizes. The Smoby play zone will have playhouses, exciting slides, and interactive water play while Organix will have face painting, arts and crafts and the Big Picnic. You can also meet their friend, THE GRUFFALO at intervals throughout the whole weekend!

Festival Map

Our festival map will make sure you don’t miss out on any of the entertainment. Look out for signage and boards on site too.

Food & Drink

There are so many delicious food traders serving all kinds of family favourites to keep you fed and watered all weekend. Choose from Hidden Gem pizzas; fresh handmade pasta; juicy burgers and tasty hotdogs; authentic Greek food; fluffy jacket potatoes with tasty toppings; loaded fries; sweet and savoury pancakes; toasties or how about a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap for Sunday dinner with sweet treats coming from warm churros and Doughnotts! A delicious range of vegan and vegetarian dishes will be on offer from Greedy Vegan Van.

Camping

The new site features closer camping facilities this year with the furthest pitches just a five minute walk to the main festival arena, with hard standing paths making it easier for buggies and pushchairs. Campers also have access to the main site up until 10pm. There will be running water taps, and even more showers this year.

Campsite Cafe

Fuel your festival mornings with a hearty breakfast from The Gourmet Kitchen located next to the General Campsite next to the stream. Open on Friday 12pm-4pm and 7am to 10am at the weekend.

Exclusive Camping Package and Check-in times

All campers can arrive from 12pm Friday August 8. The exclusive entertainment for weekend visitors starts at 5pm. Think the ultimate pop vibes Sabrina Carpenter tribute, Britpop brilliance from tribute Blur2 and the legend himself Paul Chuckle behind the decks for his Chucklevision party.

Day Visitors

If you’re joining us for the day, you can get parked up and ready to enter the fun of the festival when the gates open at 10am. Don’t forget to bring your stamina, as the fun doesn’t stop til 10pm!

How Do I Get There?

Use the postcode NG22 9EP for your SatNav, which will bring you through the main park entrance, and follow this road until you reach the car park. Please research your route before setting off as some SatNav may attempt to take you on a fruitless adventure through private roads! Our address is Thoresby Park, Nr. Ollerton, Newark, Nottinghamshire, NG22 9EP

Is It Easy To Park?

General parking for day visitors is only a 5 minute walk on hard standing paths to the main site. Parking is just £3.30 including fee per day to park and £5.50 including fees for a weekend.

Can I Still Get a Ticket?

Yes! Day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available from £50 for children aged 2 and over; £60 for adults. Under 2s go free.

Check for remaining tickets here www.glowormfestival.co.uk