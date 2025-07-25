Sheffield's own Paul Pashley brings his signature swagger home — with a fresh spin on modern swing

Now returning by popular demand for its third year, Swings a 21st Century Thing comes to the OEC Sheffield on Sunday 12th October ( 3 - 8pm ) for what promises to be one of the city’s must-see live events. Expect fresh twists on classics, big reimagining of unexpected anthems, and the unmistakable warmth of Pashley’s voice, backed by a powerhouse band.

The show coincides with his brand new live singles & album, recorded beside his full big band and featuring his electrifying version of Pulp’s ‘Disco 2000’ — a nod to Sheffield’s proud musical past reworked for today’s swing & jazz lovers. The single has already been turning heads and tapping toes throughout the UK, setting the stage for an album release that’s equal parts classy, cheeky and defiantly modern.

“I wanted to take the music I love and give it a fresh edge,” says Pashley. “These songs have their own stories to tell, and I’m just bringing them to life in my own way that feels fresh and alive to me besides incredible musicians. The LIVE album is sounding incredible with awesome takes, soloists and a fresh energy''

Tickets for the OEC Sheffield show are on sale now — but they won’t last long at only £25. Whether you’re a lover of swing, live music, or simply a good Sunday afternoon out, this is one not to miss and appealing for all ages.

New single ‘Disco 2000 (Live)’ out now on all major platforms.