Sheffield’s outdoor salsa season launches with two of Cuba’s finest musical exports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds are expecting to descend on the city’s Leopold Square early next month for the first Salsa In The Square of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event - which takes place on Sunday, May 4 - will be headlined by Salsa De Cuba – a high-octane 8-piece band led by Havana-born musicians Juan Sanchez and Reinier Bazán. The group brings the pulse of modern-day Cuba to the heart of Sheffield with a red-hot mix of salsa, timba and rumba, guaranteed to keep the dancefloor buzzing.

Running from 5pm to 10pm, the open-air Salsa In The Square features live music, DJ sets and free dance lessons, creating a carnival atmosphere right in the city centre. The celebration then continues inside Cubana until 2am with their Barrio Latino Bank Holiday Fiesta across two floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salsa In The Square is organised and promoted by Cubana’s Adrian Bagnoli and Richard Chongtham aka RC Dance. The event attracts hundreds of people – from seasoned salseros to complete beginners – all eager to soak up the vibrant Latin spirit.

Organisers Richard Chongtham (left) and Adrian Bagnoli

Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana, said: "Salsa In The Square has grown into one of Sheffield’s most anticipated outdoor music-based events – it’s pure feelgood, full of energy, and brings people together in the best way possible. Whether you’re a dancer, a music lover, or just after a great vibe – you don’t want to miss this. We are thrilled to bring a slice of Cuba’s rich musical heritage to Leopold Square once again.”

The day’s full breakdown is:

★5:00pm – DJ ROLY CABALLERO opens the day with a selection of Latin and Afro rhythms for free-style dancing

★6:00pm – Set 1 of 2, LIVE MUSIC from SALSA DE CUBA

Salsa In The Square in August 2025

★6:45pm – Live dance performances - LAS FIERAS and more

★7:00pm – DJ ROLY for more freestyle dancing

★7:45pm - LIVE MUSIC – the 2nd & final set from SALSA DE CUBA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

★8:30pm - DJ ANNA DE ORTE (Barcelona) provides the Latin rhythms for more free style dancing

★10:00pm – The Party Continues Inside Cubana with our BARRIO LATINO FIESTA

Downstairs with DJ ANNA DE ORTE & DJ ROLY– Salsa, Reggaeton, Salsa, Samba, Latino House accompanied by ARMANDO MURILLO (Congas)

Upstairs Kizomba party with DJ SABROSO and DJ SEAN WILSON

02:00am – Close

* Cubana Tapas Bar is situated at Unit 4 Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG. Bookings can be made on 0114 276 0475. More info from www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk