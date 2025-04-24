Sheffield's Migration Matters Festival celebrates tenth edition

Migration Matters Festival is the biggest Refugee Week event of its kind, bringing music, theatre, dance, food and multi-arts events to Sheffield venues over nine days each June.

Since launching as a single-venue event in 2016, it has attracted 1,062 artists representing 163 countries.

More than 85,000 people have enjoyed one of the festival’s events, which have featured international headliners such as Mali music megastars Amadou & Mariam (2024).

But the festival has had to overcome many challenges, from moving online during the Covid-19 pandemic to shrinking arts funding and an increasingly hostile immigration environment in the UK.

Sam Holland, founder and director of the festival, said: “As we approach ten years of the festival, we are incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve against all odds.

“This year’s festival will be a diverse and life-affirming celebration as always. But it is also a testament to the power of human resilience.

“We started the festival to champion under-represented communities including refugees, asylum seekers and new migrants.

“They never give up in the face of adversity and that is what inspires us to keep the festival going because its spirit is needed now more than ever.”

This year’s festival will run from June 20 until June 28.

Headliners confirmed so far include Mercury Award-nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, pioneering electronic dub legends Asian Dub Foundation on their 30th anniversary tour and British-Moroccan comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri.

The festival will also include lively opening and closing parties at SADACCA on The Wicker, with the latter featuring Tanzanian musical dynasty members The Zawose Queens.

There is a fashion show, podcast, community brunch, thought-provoking theatre and art experiences.

This year’s guest curators are rising Zimbabwean-born, Doncaster-raised soul singer Rumbi Tauro and Polish artist Weronika Dwornik. There is also a strand of fun events aimed at exploring migration with children and families, called Mini Mig Mat, in collaboration with Stand & Be Counted Theatre.

The festival operates on an ethical ticketing system pioneered by Sheffield-based Andro & Eve and offers free tickets to the most financially vulnerable community members over the years, providing 12,350 tickets to date.

Sam added: “This year’s lineup reflects our commitment to diversity, providing a much-needed platform and our bold ambitions for the future.

“We have wanted to work with some of these phenomenal artists for years and they will bring something completely different to Sheffield for audiences to enjoy.”

Tickets for all 2025 events are now live at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

Festival passes provide access to all 45+ events and are available on an unwaged or a general pass basis.

The festival includes a strand of events for families, called Mini MigMat, with Stand & Be Counted Theatre

The festival has attracted more than 1,000 international artists, including Kenyan band Sauti Sol