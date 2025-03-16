Sheffield’s Hallamshire Hotel getting ready for the arrival of Amongst Liars

There is only a few more weeks until South Yorkshire’s Steel City welcomes the arrival of Amongst Liars, with support from local heroes Deadblondestars and their good friends Lowdrive.

Eastbourne-based Amongst Liars formed in early 2020 and quickly made friends and a formidable reputation for their live shows, playing a unique blend of energetic modern rock.

The South Coast band's critically acclaimed debut album (Amongst Liars) was released in July 2022 and received widespread support from BBC Introducing, Kerrang! and Planet Rock, with singles A-listed on Primordial Radio. They have built on this year on year, and their current tour sees them visiting Sheffield. The rave reviews have ensured strong local support slots at all venues, with Sheffield arguably getting the pick of the bunch with the hugely popular grunge-influenced Deadblondestars and the heavy-hitting Lowdrive bringing their own fanbase to the Hallamshire Hotel.

Thursday nights don't get much better than this - At less than £10 a ticket expect a magnificent nights entertainment, then go and talk to the artists and pick up some quality merchandise.

Limited tickets available at: https://wegottickets.com/event/645152/

