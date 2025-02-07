Sheffield’s Grand Chinese New Year Gala: A spectacular finale to the city’s Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations

Sheffield is set to welcome the Year of the Snake with a grand Chinese New Year Gala on Monday, 10 February 2025, at the Octagon Centre. This special evening of culture, music, and celebration is open to everyone, and all ticket proceeds will be donated to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Sheffield is set to bid farewell to the old and welcome the Year of the Snake with a dazzling Chinese New Year Gala on Monday, 10 February 2025, at the Octagon Centre. As the grand finale of the Sheffield City Lunar Chinese New Year series, this event promises a memorable evening of culture, music, and celebration.

With a history spanning over 20 years, the Spring Festival Gala at the Octagon Centre is a beloved Sheffield tradition, bringing together breathtaking performances that showcase the beauty of Chinese culture. This year’s lineup includes traditional Chinese music, mesmerizing dance performances, and exciting artistic collaborations between Chinese and British performers.

A Month-Long Celebration Culminates in a Spectacular GalaThe Sheffield City Lunar Chinese New Year series begins at Meadowhall Mall on 31 January, followed by grand cultural celebrations at the Peace Gardens on 1 and 2 February. On 5 February, a charity sale at China Red will bring the community together in the spirit of giving. Finally, on 10 February, the festival will reach its climax with the Spring Festival Gala at the Octagon Centre, an evening of unforgettable performances.

A Night of Celebration for a Worthy CauseThis year, the Chinese New Year Gala is not just about celebration—it’s about giving back. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, making it a perfect opportunity to enjoy a spectacular night while supporting a meaningful cause.

Join the Celebration!

Date: Monday, 10 February 2025

Venue: Octagon Centre, Sheffield

Tickets: Available now—don’t miss out!

Be part of Sheffield’s largest Lunar New Year celebration, experience the richness of Chinese culture, and support Sheffield Children’s Hospital in this unforgettable Year of the Snake celebration.

For tickets and more information, visit [Instagram: sheffieldlunarchinesenewyear].