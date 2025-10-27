Sheffield’s forgotten food heritage to be celebrated

A free community event at the city’s Stannington Library will celebrate the launch of a new book that lifts the lid on Sheffield’s rich but often overlooked food industry stretching back to the Victorian period.

‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’ launch takes place this Wednesday, October 29, from 1pm-4pm. The event marks the successful conclusion of the National Lottery Heritage Fund project that has uncovered the story of the city’s rich, but often hidden, food industry.

The project, led by Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group, was made possible by a £46,920 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Over the past two years, volunteers have researched, recorded and shared stories from across the city, shining a light on the people behind some of Sheffield’s best-loved brands, including Bassett’s, Batchelor’s, Thorntons and Henderson’s Relish. Activities have included writing workshops, school sessions, community events and the creation of a heritage food trail, all designed to bring people together through shared memories.

The final part of the project is the launch of ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’ — a book compiled by local author Neil Anderson and the Heritage Group — which explores how Sheffield’s innovators helped shape Britain’s eating habits for over a century. From sweets and soups to sauces and steel tins, it reveals a culinary heritage as inventive, resilient and as full of character as the city itself.

Richard Godley, project manager, said: “We’re delighted to share this final chapter of the project with the community that made it possible. Thanks to National Lottery players, we’ve been able to capture the memories and stories relating to the growth of food brands that started and thrived in the city. This book is a celebration of their contribution and a record for future generations.”

Copies of the book will be available to buy on the day for a £4.50 donation.

Event Details:

Stannington Library, Uppergate Road, Stannington, Sheffield S6 6BX.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

1pm–4pm.

Free entry – all welcome. Free refreshments provided.