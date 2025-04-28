Sheffield’s favourite summer soundtrack returns to Leopold Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leopold Square in Sheffield is excited to announce the return of its ever-popular Summer of Live Music sessions. From May until the end of August, visitors can enjoy free live performances every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Firmly established as a fixture in the Yorkshire live music calendar, Leopold Square’s summer sessions offer a mix of jazz, blues, swing, soul and rock’n’roll. With a backdrop of restaurants and bars, the Square becomes a lively open-air venue that celebrates the best of local and national talent.

Sam Rice, Site Manager at Leopold Square, commented:

“The Summer of Live Music sessions at Leopold Square have become a highlight for so many people in Sheffield and beyond. Each year we see visitors enjoying the incredible talent on display, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back for its sixteenth year.”

The Summer of Live Music is returning to Leopold Square from Saturday 3rd May

The 2025 sessions start with a Bank Holiday launch weekend featuring Rogue on Saturday May 3, performing a varied repertoire of hits from the ages. On the Sunday, visitors can enjoy high-energy favourites Dizzy Club, before Salsa in the Square takes over. The long weekend wraps up on Monday when singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer King Zepha steps on stage.

Following weekends in May will showcase artists including Katie Bosworth, The Jim Burke Band, Nicola Farnon, The Power Trio, Acoustic Angels and many more. The full line-up for May can be found on https://leopoldsquare.com/events.

All performances take place between 2pm and 4.30pm, unless otherwise stated on Leopold Square’s website, with Salsa in the Square running from 5pm.