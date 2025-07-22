Sheffield welcomes ‘We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!’: A Story of Labour and Solidarity
The Lantern Theatre provides an intimate and engaging setting to experience the play’s emotional narrative, filled with moments of humour, drama, and live musical performances that capture the spirit of the 1970s. The story offers a sharp reflection on how unity and solidarity can challenge exploitation and discrimination.
From Townsend Productions, this show arrives at a moment when Sheffield’s communities continue to champion social justice, making it a vital and relevant performance for local audiences. Join us in celebrating the power of collective resistance and the ongoing fight for equality.
We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! will be performing at The Lantern Theatre, Kenwood Park Road, Sheffield S7 1NF on October 18. Tickets are available from TicketSource