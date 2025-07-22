Sheffield welcomes ‘We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!’: A Story of Labour and Solidarity

We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!

Sheffield, renowned for its proud industrial past and enduring labour activism, is set to host We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! on October. 18 This poignant production commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Grunwick Strike, spotlighting the immigrant women workers whose courageous stand ignited a nationwide movement for workers’ rights and dignity.

The Lantern Theatre provides an intimate and engaging setting to experience the play’s emotional narrative, filled with moments of humour, drama, and live musical performances that capture the spirit of the 1970s. The story offers a sharp reflection on how unity and solidarity can challenge exploitation and discrimination.

From Townsend Productions, this show arrives at a moment when Sheffield’s communities continue to champion social justice, making it a vital and relevant performance for local audiences. Join us in celebrating the power of collective resistance and the ongoing fight for equality.

We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! will be performing at The Lantern Theatre, Kenwood Park Road, Sheffield S7 1NF on October 18. Tickets are available from TicketSource