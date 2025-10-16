Sheffield welcomes dance-theatre show celebrating Men’s Sheds movement
Casson & Friends’ Shed Stories combines dance, theatre, and documentary to tell the stories of the UK’s Men’s Sheds -community spaces where men come together to make, repair, and share skills, helping to tackle loneliness and promote wellbeing.
The show is choreographed by Tim Casson, a Harrogate-born artist and Guinness World Record holder known for his “people-powered” performances. Drawing on more than 24 hours of interviews with “shedders” from across the country, Casson transforms real voices into movement and storytelling.
The project celebrates the growing Men’s Sheds network—now over 1,200 strong - while examining wider themes of ageing, creativity, and community. Intimate and immersive, the performance surrounds audiences with humour, warmth, and the familiar sounds of the workshop.
Adding a personal touch, set pieces for Shed Stories were made by Casson’s father, Alan Casson, in his local Men’s Shed.
Founded in 2012, Casson & Friends have performed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Glastonbury Festival, and around the world. The company focuses on accessible, community-driven work that celebrates everyday stories through dance and performance.