Sheffield Vegan Festival coming to Sheffield College this Sunday

Vegan Events UK is getting ready for this Sunday’s Sheffield Vegan Festival at The Sheffield College. This extravaganza will provide the ultimate inspiration for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those thinking about going vegan or wanting to include more vegan products in their diet – everyone is welcome. The event on Sunday October 12 will feature over 60 epic vegan stalls, global cuisine, decadent cakes and desserts, expert talks, workshops, ethical fashion, cruelty-free beauty and nutrition secrets. And with free entry for accompanied under-16s, it is ideal for families.

Talks and workshops include Adopting Animals from Abroad with Miracle’s Mission’s wonderful Rehoming and Behaviour manager, Emma who will be talking about all the reasons to adopt disabled animals and why the work of the charity is worth supporting. Emma is a qualified canine behaviourist with over five years experience of training and rescuing dogs from the Middle East and has helped re-home and sustain placements for some of the most marginalised and vulnerable animals.

Talks and workshops include Understanding Your Protein Needs as a Vegan: Separating Fact from Fiction which will focus on the protein needs of vegans, breaking down how much is truly required, the difference between complete and incomplete proteins, and the best whole-food plant sources. Mind Matters will focus on what you need to know about ageing health, with top tips on thriving into old age as a vegan. And join Sam from Advocacy for Pigeons for The Hidden Suffering of Pigeons: How to Catch a Pigeon in Need of Help. Plus Muay Thai coach Benny Green will lead an energizing session that blends power, technique, and mindfulness. Having lived, trained, and fought in Thailand for a year, Benny brings authentic Muay Thai training to the festival.

Local stallholders include Steph's Cakes, Relevance Catering and Ivy Dene Rabbit Rescue.

Steph's Cakes is a home based vegan bakery located in Sheffield, specialising in large cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, vegan clotted cream and more. Relevance Catering is a family vegan catering company based in Yorkshire producing traditional Yorkshire bakes, vegan versions of scotch eggs, pies and sausage rolls as well as cakes and traditional sweet treats.

Ivy Dene Rabbit Rescue promotes humane behaviour towards rabbits in Yorkshire by providing care, protection, treatment, security and re-homing for rabbits in need and educates the public on rabbit care and welfare.

Featured stalls include Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit animal welfare charity that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. Its mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the needs of neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more animals onto the streets. It also rehabilitates and re-homes dogs in need, often with disabilities, in the UK.

Sheffield Vegan Festival takes place on Sunday October 12, 2025 between 10:30am and 4:30pm at City Campus – The Sheffield College, Granville Road, Sheffield, S2 2RL. The venue is close to Sheffield railway station and there is free parking onsite. Standard entry to the Festival is £5 (under 16’s free) or £15 for VIP tickets to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. Advance festival tickets are available from https://www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/buy-tickets/. Standard tickets are also available on the door.

For more information, visit the website www.veganeventsuk.co.uk. Follow the Vegan Events UK social media Facebook and Instagram pages to get updates on news and promotions.