Sheffield to mark national annual Covid-19 Day of Reflection on Sunday 9 March

A memorial event to mark the second annual day of reflection to remember those who have lost their lives to Covid since the pandemic began is due to take place on Sunday 9th March. The event will take place in Balm Green Gardens at the permanent Covid memorial willow and is an opportunity to come together to remember them and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

At 12 noon, a minute's silence will be led by Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council.

Speakers at the memorial event include local community figures and a recording will be played of someone who is living with long Covid. Everyone is welcome to attend and hear them share their experiences, talk about some of lasting impacts of the pandemic and invite those gathered to reflect.

A free creative workshop will run from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and will provide a reflective space and an opportunity for those in attendance to express their tributes through a facilitated creative activity. Members of the public are invited to join local artists for this drop-in activity, decorating wooden leaves to hang from the willow tree memorial, which was made in Sheffield and designed by George King of George King Architects.

Steel branches of Covid memorial willow tree with a colourful fabric leaf attached bearing a message

At 2.30pm there will be a screening of the ‘Stories from the Pandemic’ documentary film at The Showroom Cinema which features a collection of stories gathered from citizens across Sheffield over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. After the film, attendees will be invited to join an optional facilitated reflective discussion in the cinema’s café and bar. Tickets are free and can be booked online via the Showroom Cinema.

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “This is the second year that we will come together to remember everyone who we have lost since the pandemic began five years ago. We will reflect on the impact of the pandemic on all of us, and we will remember and honour the commitment, kindness and dedication of those who saved lives and looked after people during this incredibly difficult period.

"The permanent willow tree memorial is a place where anyone can come and reflect. We invite everyone to join us in Balm Green Gardens to remember family members, friends and colleagues.

“We acknowledge that Covid has had a disproportionate effect on some people in our society more than others. We re-iterate our commitment to reflect their voices and reduce inequalities in our city. Our Fair Healthy Sheffield plan sets out our work to close the unfair gaps in length and quality of life by improving the health and wellbeing of those who are worst off.”

Summary Schedule

10am to 2pm: Creative workshop

Covid Memorial willow tree, Balm Green Gardens, S1 2HF

Drop-in session decorating wooden leaves with tributes (Free).

12 noon to 1pm: Memorial & minute’s silence

Covid Memorial willow tree, Balm Green Gardens, S1 2HF

Speeches and reflections from Sheffield citizens. Led by Cllr Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council.

2.30pm - 5.30pm: Stories from the pandemic

The Showroom Cinema, Paternoster Row, S1 2BX

Screening of documentary film (63 mins) followed by an optional facilitated reflective discussion (Free, booking essential).

(Book free tickets online via Showroom Cinema)

This annual day of reflection has been co-ordinated by Compassionate Sheffield https://www.compassionate-sheffield.co.uk/ and Sheffield City Council and OPUS Productions https://www.weareopus.org/opus-productions, the film producers of Sheffield’s ‘Stories from the Pandemic’.

More information is at https://www.sheffieldstoriesfromthepandemic.com/ and the trailer for the film is at https://vimeo.com/1058175059/c856de8ed4

Information about the UK-wide annual day of reflection from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-announces-covid-19-day-of-reflection-2025