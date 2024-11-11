Sheffield to Host The Corrs' UK Tour Finale with Natalie Imbruglia Next Week!
Performing tracks from the acclaimed album plus a selection of their greatest hits to fans all over the United Kingdom & Ireland, the multi-million selling sibling quartet will close the tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield. Joining them will be Aussie pop royalty Natalie Imbruglia.
One of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Natalie Imbruglia will join The Corrs across all UK & Ireland tour dates. Imbruglia first stole our hearts over a quarter of a century ago with her chart-topping smash hit cover of the iconic track ‘Torn’ – since then she has released six studio albums and in 2021, she made a triumphant return with her critically acclaimed, top 10 album, ‘firebird’.
Tickets are on sale via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.