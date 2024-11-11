Sheffield to Host The Corrs' UK Tour Finale with Natalie Imbruglia Next Week!

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Irish Celtic infused pop icons, The Corrs edge closer to bringing an eight-date UK & Ireland tour titled ‘Talk On Corners’ to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Monday, 18 November 2024.

Performing tracks from the acclaimed album plus a selection of their greatest hits to fans all over the United Kingdom & Ireland, the multi-million selling sibling quartet will close the tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield. Joining them will be Aussie pop royalty Natalie Imbruglia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Natalie Imbruglia will join The Corrs across all UK & Ireland tour dates. Imbruglia first stole our hearts over a quarter of a century ago with her chart-topping smash hit cover of the iconic track ‘Torn’ – since then she has released six studio albums and in 2021, she made a triumphant return with her critically acclaimed, top 10 album, ‘firebird’.

Tickets are on sale via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Related topics:CelticAustraliaTickets
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice