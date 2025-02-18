Sheffield to host a deadly murder mystery event in March

A beautiful bride, a handsome groom and a killer on the loose at the wedding of the year…welcome to the 2025 Roundabout Murder Mystery evening!

You don’t need the detective skills of Sherlock Holmes or the little grey cells of Hercule Poirot to join an evening of murder, mystery and investigation with South Yorkshire youth homeless charity Roundabout.

A serious crime will be committed in Sheffield United’s Tony Currie Suite in the famous Bramall Lane stadium on March 21 - and all guests have to do is spot whodunnit.

The union of the Sterling and Fordette families promises to be the wedding of the year - but beneath the elegant décor and the flowing champagne, something sinister is afoot.

Everybody looks happy but is this wedding party masking a killer?

Guests at the evening, which includes a three-course dinner, will be encouraged to follow, eavesdrop and question the characters and test their sleuthing skills with an intriguing array of visual clues.

Each table will act as a detection team and at the conclusion of the event the investigating officer will ask the groups to reform, reach a verdict and unmask their killer.

“Keep your wits about you as you gather evidence, question suspects and untangle the web of secrets surrounding this fateful evening,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“Work together, make your accusations and submit your final verdict for a chance to unmask the murderer and claim the prize.”

Tickets to the evening, presented by Gotcha Murder Mysteries, cost £45 per person and can be booked now by visiting www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/murder-mystery/