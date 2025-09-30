Sheffield to Be Swept Away by Nikita Kuzmin in Burn the Floor: Supernova

Created by BAFTA-winning choreographer Jason Gilkison, the show reinvents classical dances like the Tango, Foxtrot, and Rumba, combining high-octane choreography with daring lifts, intricate footwork, and theatrical storytelling. A global cast of multi-disciplined dancers and live vocalists ensures every moment captivates audiences from start to finish.

Sheffield City Hall, with its impressive architecture and central location, provides the perfect venue for this thrilling spectacle. Local audiences can expect a night of elegance, rhythm, and pure excitement as Nikita Kuzmin and the Burn the Floor company deliver one of the most exhilarating dance experiences in the UK.

Tickets are on sale now via the Sheffield City Hall box office (https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/). Early booking is recommended for this unmissable performance. For more tour dates, please check out the full details online www.nikitasupernova.uk.