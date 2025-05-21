Sheffield students take 'Peace Circle' to Edinburgh Fringe

Six people. Two sides. One circle. In the brand new play from award-winning playwright Lucy Singer, six people try to figure their way around justice whilst they take part in their very own Peace Circle. Inspired by a real life restorative justice process, this thought-provoking new play questions what it truly means to be a good person, and how to carry on after the very worst has happened.

From the talented cast and crew of Sheffield University Theatre Company (SUTCo), Peace Circle offers a fresh and exciting take on the justice system, with six complex characters and a thrilling story, all packed into a 50-minute run time. Life is never black and white, and people are never just good or bad, but rather somewhere in the between. That’s exactly what Peace Circle explores, and this thought-provoking play has already been longlisted for the 2025 Theatre 503 International Playwriting Award. The Royal Court Theatre quoted that ‘Each character's emotions feel incredibly detailed and specific…true and often heartbreaking’, and the cast and crew cannot wait to offer audiences a peek into the circle. The production will make its debut in Sheffield on the 23rd of June at Foundry Studio and Fusion, before heading to Edinburgh for a run of Fringe shows from the 18th-23rd of August, at theSpace Triplex theatre. For those planning to attend the Fringe Festival and looking for a brief break from stand-up comedy and sketch shows, they need not look further than this powerful new piece, written, performed and produced entirely by students.

The show tackles a variety of dramatic themes, including family dynamics, grief and addiction, all with a healthy dose of black humour throughout. Established in 1960, SUTCo has been consistently producing high quality theatre in Sheffield, as well as taking productions to Edinburgh every other year. Despite being towards the beginning of their careers, our team have already worked on many other shows, and boast impressive credits, including a role in the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. As everyone in the team is either a present or former student of the University of Sheffield, they are delighted to be debuting the show in Sheffield, as well as representing such a special city out in Edinburgh.

If a compelling contemporary drama and a chance to support new writing sounds like your kind of thing, Peace Circle won't be a show to miss. Follow @peacecircleplay on Instragam to keep up to date with the production.