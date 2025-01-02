Sheffield star musician returns home for concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield-born international violinist is returning home this month for a ‘special’ performance to kickstart 2025.

Lizzie Ball has performed alongside global stars, including tours with Ariana Grande and Hugh Jackman, and will take to The Crucible Playhouse stage at 2 pm on Saturday, January 11.

She and renowned pianist James Pearson will perform timeless music in Gershwin & The Great American Showbook.

The concert opens a vibrant spring season of events for Sheffield arts charity Music in the Round.

Lizzie was the leader of the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra as a teenager

Lizzie, who was the leader of the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra as a teenager, said: “This is a big concert for me because it’s a proper homecoming performance.

“This is my first performance with Music in the Round, and at The Crucible, so it will be quite special. Our concert will kickstart the new year and lift any January blues for the audience.

“James and I are very versatile. If people in the audience are into classical, they will get their fix, but there will also be a lot of jazz, musical showtunes and crossing into other genres. It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Lizzie was born in Sheffield and raised in Hathersage in the Peak District, attending Lady Manners School in Bakewell.

Lizzie Ball is returning to Sheffield this month

She began playing violin after hearing a performance on the radio aged seven and went on to read music at the prestigious St John’s College, Cambridge.

Today she is a violinist, vocalist and concert producer known for her innovative and creative approach to classical music. Now based in London, the mum founded Classical Kicks Productions to take the genre to a wider audience.

She is also passionate about children’s access to musical opportunities.

The 43-year-old, who plans to stay with family in Derbyshire for her concert, added: “Music was everything to me when I was a kid.

“Having the chance to be in the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra, and be supported in that way, was so important. Even if you don’t become a musician, the skills you learn are fantastic and very transferable.”

Gershwin & The Great American Playbook also features James Pearson, the artistic director at London’s world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

The programme includes music from ‘Porgy and Bess’ and ‘West Side Story’, as well as several pieces from Gershwin.

It takes place at 2pm on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets cost from £5 for students and under 35s. Book tickets at https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/gershwin-the-great-american-songbook/