Sheffield singers invited to team up with leading soprano Jane Burnell for a truly special Christmas choir project

“Project Sing: Songs of Christmas” is now welcoming new voices (confident amateurs or those who just like to sing in the shower) to sign up for an exciting choral project this autumn. The Sheffield project will culminate in a spectacular Christmas concert in the magnificent St John’s Church in Ranmoor on December 5, which will get everyone into the festive mood.

There will be four rehearsals, led by musical director Andy Booth, whose work as a conductor, arranger and composer is known nationally and internationally. We are also extremely lucky to have acclaimed new soprano Jane Burnell joining us for the concert.

Jane is a recent graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music, who has recently been dazzling audiences at the Buxton International Festival.

Rehearsals are guaranteed to be inspiring, inclusive and lots of fun – no auditions needed. All participants will be given a CD with the music, but it will also be available to digitally download.

You will be perfecting many of your seasonal favourites ready to impress your family and friends. This project will be an unforgettable experience!

“You will be surprised by what you can achieve in just a few rehearsals in this environment”, says Andy Booth. “This project is about making music to a high standard, but also about building community, joy, and confidence through singing.”

Rehearsals start at 7.30pm on September 10 and will be held in the Drama Studio, Springs Academy School, Hurlfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2SF.

Andy Booth will be leading “Project Sing: Songs for Christmas” in many other towns and cities across the north of England this autumn. Everyone will be rehearsing the same Christmas songs, and each town or city will host its own memorable concert: celebrating Christmas together!

So if you’re up for some Christmas magic, please go to www.cre8ivestation.com/projectsing/sheffield to find out more and book your place.

For further information, please contact Andy Booth or one of the team at [email protected]

Telephone number: 07857 019264

Cre8ive Station is a music production company led by Andy Booth. It builds music experiences through ambitious and accessible performance opportunities. Recent projects have included performances in Disneyland (Florida and Paris), singing in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and concerts throughout the north of England. In October 2025, Andy will be taking a group of his singers to perform at the world-famous Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.