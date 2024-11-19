Sheffield retail stars join forces for festive pop-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Park Designs has just announced its first Pop-Up event, an enchanting festive marquee for our first Christmas Fayre. The event is due to take place on Saturday 30th November and Sunday 1st December, 10am – 5pm both days in a purpose designed marquee outside the Park Designs Gallery in Hathersage.

The event promises to be a celebration of heartfelt design and is the result of two local creatives joining forces.

Si Homfray, founder of Park Designs and his good friend, Marika of Ora Gallery in Sheffield are both passionate about good design and helping shoppers find the perfect gift.

Marika will be bringing a selection of the most popular products from her Hickmott Road boutique, including Alessi kitchenware, Roka bags, Merry People boots, Miffy, Dinosaurs, Ginkgo Lighting, Secrid purses and wallets, Arte Bene stationery and notebooks, Chilly bottles and more.

Si's bright, optimistic artwork has garnered a loyal audience in Sheffield and beyond.

Ora Gallery has been a favourite of the city’s independent retail scene since 1990. Marika is passionate about offering a personal service. Her Marika’s passion for modern, innovative design, architecture, environment and art has been delighting Sheffield shoppers.

There’s even complimentary tea or coffee and cake for shoppers.

In the 1990s Si created the biggest futon business in the UK. After some epic adventures and an extensive career in graphic design, Si launched Peak District Design, now Park Designs, in 2016. The brand is now based in Hathersage.

The small and friendly gallery is home to Si’s thoughtful, contemporary and colourful artworks. The gallery, as well his online store, sells high quality, design-led giftware, soft furnishings and ceramics, and is focused on sustainable local manufacturing and strong ideas that resonate with customers.

One of the most popular products is Si’s iconic contour mugs which are now available for a range of national parks.

One exciting new product launch is a range of scented candles, handmade in Sheffield and packaged by Si and his team at the Hathersage workshop and gallery and available in three fragrances.

"We are looking forward to meeting customers, old and new at the Christmas marquee" said Park Designs founder Si Homfray.