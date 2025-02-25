Sheffield orchid show and exotic plant fair

Join us to enjoy a fantastic display of amazing orchids and exotic plants on Saturday March 1 at St John's Church Hall, Abbeydale Road South, S17 3LE.

We are having our annual show this Saturday, March 1.

Entrance costs £5 and we are open from 10am to 3.30pm.

The show will host a fantastic display of amazing flowering orchids from some of the best orchid societies in Britain. Attending the show will be a range of plant sellers, specialising in Orchids, Carnivorous Plants, Aroids, Cacti and Air Plants, an ideal opportunity to buy plants that are rarely on sale in Sheffield.

Hot and cold snacks are available and our members are keen to help with any questions about growing orchids.