Sheffield Oratorio Chorus brings Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’ to Sheffield Cathedral in April

It is arguably the most dramatic work in the entire choral repertoire. South Yorkshire concert-goers can judge for themselves when Sheffield Oratorio Chorus brings Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’ to Sheffield Cathedral on April 5th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oratorio sets to thrilling music the eventful life of the Old Testament Prophet. Elijah remonstrates with Ahab, corrupt ruler of the Israelites; predicts drought and famine as punishment thereby incurring vehement anger from the adherents of their pagan deity Baal; living as a hermit under angelic protection demonstrates the power of true belief by working a miracle - and returns to rout the pagan priests and restore rain and fertility to the parched land of Zion. So far so good.

But then Ahab’s resentful wife Jezebel incites a murderous mob. The prophet is forced to flee into the desert where he is overcome by self-doubt, facing a spiritual crisis that is only resolved after God appears to him out of a mighty tempest. Elijah finally ascends to heaven in a fiery chariot. Quite the melodrama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendelssohn had been exploring ideas for a musical biography of a man he described as “energetic and zealous, but also stern, wrathful and gloomy...yet borne on angel’s wings” for fully 10 years before ‘Elijah’ was first performed to “cheers and huzzas” in Birmingham in 1846 (just 12 months before the composer’s early death).Matching the excitement of the action, his vivid and expressive score still enthrals both singers and audiences today. Mendelssohn himself oversaw the translation into English of the German libretto, a setting of verses from the Books of Kings in the Old Testament.

Mendelssohn's Elijah

With Sheffield Oratorio Chorus for this performance will be the musicians of the South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra and soloists Debra Morley (soprano), Bethany Horak-Hallett (contralto), Timothy Peters (tenor) and bass Thom Meredith. Debra needs no introduction to SOC audiences and was joined by Timothy for the memorable Mozart/Haydn concert in November 2023. First-time SOC soloist Bethany has already made a name for herself with her Proms debut with the Monteverdi Choir under Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Australia-born Thom has been a leading light in the musical scene of West Yorkshire both as singer and conductor for many years.

The performance at Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday April 5 starts at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased for £17 (just £5 for students and under-16s) from www.sheffieldoratorio.org.uk, from SOC members, or on the door..