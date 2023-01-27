Sheffield illustration student Olivia Tate runs International Women's Day pop-up shop

Illustration student Olivia Tate is aged 22 and comes from Barnsley.

She’s an independent illustrator studying at Sheffield Hallam University, currently on an enterprise year which she’s using to work on her freelance illustration business and build her network of creatives.

Olivia’s work predominantly focuses on female empowerment and feminist issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening up conversations around certain topics such as mental health, body positivity and self love through her illustrations, which she sells in merchandise on her website.

Therefore international women’s day is always an important date for her calendar.

This year, to coincide with International Women's Day and to celebrate the wealth of female talent in the creative industry in Sheffield and the North of England, Olivia Tate has organised an International Women’s Day themed pop-up shop in Sheffield on 8-11 March.

The pop-up shop will feature a selection of hand made products and art work from some of the brightest female talent in the region. Olivia’s sister, local musician and feminist artist ‘Delilah Bon’ will also support the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Women’s Day pop-up shop will be located on Howard Street Sheffield 8-11th March from 10am - 5pm. Events like these are so important to showcasing local talent and need your support.