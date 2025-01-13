Sheffield funeral directors host community open day
Recognising that planning for the future can feel overwhelming, the team at C & A Reed is dedicated to providing clear, compassionate guidance. This open day offers the community a chance to connect with a trusted local team, ask any questions, and learn more about the funeral planning process.
Amanda Birks, Business Leader shared:
“Death is unfortunately a universal experience, yet it remains a topic many of us are still uncomfortable discussing. We want to break down barriers and taboos around conversations about death and end-of-life planning. Through this event, we hope to equip families with the knowledge, guidance, and confidence they need to make informed choices for themselves and their loved ones.”
C & A Reed Funeral Director is deeply embedded in the Sheffield community, not only providing funeral services but also engaging with local causes and supporting families during difficult times.
This open day is an opportunity to learn, share, and gain insights on the often-overlooked aspects of end-of-life planning. The team will be on hand to offer throughout the day and light refreshments will be provided, ensuring a welcoming environment for all.
C & A Reed Funeral Directors is part of the national funeral business, Dignity and funeral plans provided by the branch are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.