Sheffield fundraisers turning the Peaks pink!

When a group of Sheffield ladies decided to organise a sponsored walk in 2024, they never envisaged the impact and difference they would make to local charities.

Fast forward 18 months, two charity lunches later and a staggering £14,000 raised for local charities, we’re embarking on our next walk on Sunday October 19 for Weston Park Cancer Charity. 55 of us are walking from Castleton to Turn the Peaks Pink. Please sponsor us if you can https://wpcc-register-fundraiser.raisely.com/sole-sisters