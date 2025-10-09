Sheffield fundraisers turning the Peaks pink!

By louise neal
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
When a group of Sheffield ladies decided to organise a sponsored walk in 2024, they never envisaged the impact and difference they would make to local charities.

Fast forward 18 months, two charity lunches later and a staggering £14,000 raised for local charities, we’re embarking on our next walk on Sunday October 19 for Weston Park Cancer Charity. 55 of us are walking from Castleton to Turn the Peaks Pink. Please sponsor us if you can https://wpcc-register-fundraiser.raisely.com/sole-sisters

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice