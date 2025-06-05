Sheffield family festival designed by kids returns with free events

Mini Mig Mat is a strand of fun, free events for all ages to enjoy as part of the wider Migration Matters Festival, running at The Montgomery Theatre on Saturday, June 28.

All events have been selected by young people in the Youth Theatre of Sanctuary at partner Stand & Be Counted Theatre, who have co-curated the activities.

Highlights include a fashion design workshop with London Fashion Week 2025 designer Kazna Asker, who grew up in Sheffield.

There is also a football shirt customisation session with merchandise specialists Among Good People.

Rosie MacPherson, joint CEO of SBC Theatre which turns 15 this year, said: “We are blown away by the brilliant work the young people we work with have chosen to showcase at this year’s festival.

“We know the football shirt workshop will be a huge hit not just with them, but with many children in Sheffield.

“Kazna’s work is making waves on the biggest fashion stages, so we are honoured to have her with us at Mini Mig Mat.”

The final event in Mini Mig Mat is Garden Gremlins, a stay-and-play group for children under five and their grown-ups.

Sheffield artist Beatrice Knowles from Mafwa Theatre will invite kids to explore creative play with everyday objects in a multi-sensory environment, igniting their imaginations.

Mini Mig Mat is in its third year, and was launched as a way to introduce more children and young people to the migration conversation.

Sam Holland, festival director, said: “Our Mini Mig Mat strand of events has been growing year on year, giving families the chance to experience the festival from their child’s perspective.

“Mini MigMat represents a wonderful opportunity for young people to learn about each other’s cultures, traditions and arts, fostering deeper connections with other Sheffielders from around the world.

“This June we’re especially excited to be hosting our free events inside the newly refurbished Montgomery Theatre after its transformation.”

This year is the tenth edition of the Migration Matters Festival, a joyful celebration of sanctuary bringing together diverse communities.

In the last decade, it has given a platform to more than 1,000 artists representing 163 countries.

It has also given over 12,000 free tickets to refugees, asylum seekers and the financially vulnerable as part of an ethical ticketing system.

Highlights include headliner Nadine Shah, a Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter heading to Glastonbury, and electronic legends Asian Dub Foundation on their 30th-anniversary tour.

There’s also an epic night of comedy on the cards, with Taskmaster star Fatiha El-Ghorri, award-winning Nabil Abdulrashid and Edinburgh Fringe favourite Laura McMahon in the lineup.

For the first time, the festival has also teamed up with RivelinCo on their Midsummer Festival in Hillsborough Park on June 22.

This outdoor celebration features everything from music to outdoor games and circus to crafts.

All Mini Mig Mat family events are free but tickets must be booked at

migrationmattersfestival.co.uk, where access-all-areas festival passes can also be reserved.

