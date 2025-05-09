Sheffield Esteli bike ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year Sheffield is celebrating over 40 years of friendship with Esteli, our twin town in Nicaragua, and the active Sheffield-Estelí Society is holding their bike ride and walk on Sunday May 11th, starting at Encliffe Park.

SES has been organising bike rides for over 30 years to support the many community projects over the years, ranging from building the local library in Estelí to supporting art, music and drama groups In Estelí’s barrios.

There is a arduous 50 mile and less arduous 20-mile bike ride as well as a 5 mile walk or ride through the beautiful Porter Brook. There will be a pop-up café in the park where we will be serving delicious cakes!

In 2016 the former revolutionary Daniel Ortega was elected for a third unconstitutional term and in 2018 hundreds were killed in a civil uprising of mostly young people who opposed his dictatorial rule. Many went into exile in the Americas, Spain and the UK. Before the sham 2021 election, political opponents were jailed or fled.

To celebrate this long activity there is also an historical exhibition in the Atrium at the Millennium gallery Arundel Gate from 24th April to 7th July. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10m-5 and Sunday 11 – 4 pm

and on Saturday July 5th there will be a celebration of Nicaraguan Music and Dance in the Millennium Gallery

For more information contact Sheffieldestelisociet[email protected] or Ros Wollen 07941141126