Sheffield Creative Sector Celebrates Two Years of Sheffield Community Makers.

Creative Volunteers and hosts from the Creative Sector will come together at a celebration in Sheffield next Tuesday, to celebrate two years of the Sheffield Community Makers initiative.

The celebration follows a two-year collaboration between Sheffield Arts Charity Ignite Imaginations and Voluntary Action Sheffield (VAS), supported by the Volunteering Futures Fund, with a common aim to make volunteering in the creative sector better in the City. It brought together creative and community organisations across Sheffield to develop a city-wide initiative that championed creative volunteering. The initiative aimed to support people facing access barriers to prepare for volunteering and built local capacity to create accessible volunteering roles. This effort resulted in over 400 people applying for roles in the city.

One of the volunteers from the programme said, “Being involved in Sheffield Community Makers has given me the opportunity to meet new people and try new things. Everyone is very supportive and being involved has made me more confident in new situations.”

Emma Waslin, Programme Manager at Ignite Imaginations said: "We’ve been amazed by the dedication of the host organisations and the hundreds of volunteers who have been involved in volunteering, learning, and taking part in numerous opportunities.

Our goal was to connect people with others, with creativity, and with their city, and we have achieved just that. Although the project is coming to an end, this is just the beginning. We look forward to seeing how creative volunteering continues to thrive in Sheffield."