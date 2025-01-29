Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club hosts inaugural Business Innings Breakfast Networking Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club is delighted to announce an upcoming Business Innings Breakfast Networking Event, a celebration of the partnerships that have helped the club thrive while fostering new connections for the future.

The event will bring together sponsors, supporters, and business leaders from across the region to celebrate the club’s rich history, share its vision for the future, and create opportunities for collaboration. Attendees will enjoy a delicious breakfast, networking opportunities, and insights into the club’s achievements and plans for the upcoming season.

Founded in 1881, Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club has long been a cornerstone of cricket in South Yorkshire. The club boasts an illustrious history and is widely respected for nurturing exceptional cricketing talent. Notably, England international Joe Root, leading run-scorer among all active batsmen for England, and his brother Billy Root both began their cricketing journeys on our hallowed grounds. Michael Vaughan, the former England captain who led the team to an iconic Ashes victory in 2005, also honed his skills at Sheffield Collegiate, as did Richard Kettleborough, who played for Yorkshire and Middlesex, now an International Umpire, named Umpire of the Year 2015 by the ICC Elite Panel.

The Business Innings Breakfast Networking Event will highlight the vital role played by local businesses and individuals in the club’s continued success. Sheffield Collegiate remains committed to fostering a love for cricket at all levels, with teams ranging from junior to senior, and initiatives to promote inclusivity and community engagement.

Mark Longley, Club Chairman, shared his excitement about the event: "This breakfast is an opportunity to thank our sponsors and supporters who have stood by us over the years and to strengthen the bonds that make Sheffield Collegiate more than just a cricket club - it’s a community. Together, we’re ensuring a bright future for cricket in Sheffield.”

To secure your place at this special event, please RSVP by 23rd February using the Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-innings-breakfast-networking-event-tickets-1219635134519?aff=oddtdtcreator