Sheffield City Hall to host Sir Mark Elder's final concert as Hallé Music Director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Hall will proudly host an unforgettable evening as Sir Mark Elder conducts his final concert as Music Director of the Hallé Orchestra. This event, part of the Sheffield International Concert Season 2023/24, marks the end of an era for one of classical music's most esteemed figures.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, 18 May 2024

- Location: Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Mark Elder

- Time: Pre-Concert Talk at 6 PM, Concert to Follow

Programme:

- Dvořák – Scherzo capriccioso

- Sir Stephen Hough – Piano Concerto (The World of Yesterday) European Premiere

- Butterworth – A Shropshire Lad: Rhapsody for Orchestra

- Elgar – Variations on an Original Theme, “Enigma”

Featuring:

- Sir Mark Elder, Conductor

- Sir Stephen Hough, Piano

For his final Sheffield concert with the Hallé, Sir Mark Elder presents a programme that celebrates the orchestra's rich tradition of performing both classic and contemporary English music. The evening features a blend of old and new, beginning with Dvořák’s vibrant Scherzo capriccioso and moving into the European premiere of Sir Stephen Hough's Piano Concerto, "The World of Yesterday." This concerto, described by the composer as a mix of romantic bravura, is set to captivate audiences with its eclectic influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert continues with Butterworth’s poignant orchestral rhapsody, A Shropshire Lad, and culminates in a performance of Elgar’s Enigma Variations. These works are especially significant, reflecting Sir Mark’s profound connection with the Hallé and his lasting impact on the world of classical music.

Sir Stephen Hough, a renowned pianist and frequent collaborator with Sir Mark, will perform his own composition, offering audiences a unique opportunity to witness the European debut of this significant work just days after its premiere in Manchester.

Sir Mark Elder's final appearance as Hallé Music Director in Sheffield promises to be a landmark event, celebrating his exceptional contributions to music and his legacy with the Hallé Orchestra.