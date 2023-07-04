Sheffield City Hall: Jon, Lucy, & Friends Annual Comedy Night

Join Children’s Hospital Charity Patrons Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont – stars of Meet the Richardsons - for a brand-new night of stand-up comedy on July 13.

The event is at the City Hall to raise money for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Joining Jon and Lucy will be Tom Davis, Rosie Jones, Daliso Chaponda and Seann Walsh. What a brilliant line up to raise money for an amazing hospital, one of only three standalone children’s hospitals in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon brought ‘The Knitwit’ tour to Sheffield City Hall for two full house shows earlier this year and said: “I loved playing the City Hall earlier this year and can’t wait to come back to this amazing venue in July to raise money for the wonderful charity me and Lucy are patrons of.”

Jon and Lucy

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer said: “John and Lucy have already done some truly wonderful things for the Children’s Hospital Charity since coming on board as patrons. We’re so excited for this, the first annual event for us at one of the finest venues in the UK. They’ve pulled together an amazing line up to raise money for the charity, with every penny going towards changing and improving children’s lives!”

Don’t miss their first annual comedy night at Sheffield City Hall, raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity that works to change children's lives!

A huge thank you to the sponsors of the event, Bakewell Retreats, Ackroyd & Abbot, and SCE Industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad