Sheffield Children’s Celebrates International Women’s Day: A Celebration of Girls and Young Women’s Health

To mark International Women’s Day 2025, Sheffield Children’s are hosting an event aimed at celebrating and promoting the health and wellbeing of girls and young women. The event is open to all children and young people from the age of four, along with their families, providing an inclusive and supportive space for everyone in the region to explore, learn, and engage together, regardless of background or ability.

The aim of the day is to create a space for girls and young women to explore their health, learn from experts, and voice what matters most to them.

With a focus on community engagement, the event provides a platform for discussing health concerns and fostering positive conversations around the physical and mental wellbeing of girls and young women.

The first event is a Sports Day at the Olympic Legacy Park. It will feature a variety of sports activities taking place between 9am to 12pm, arrive at the Canon Medical Centre. Activities on offer include football with Sheffield Wednesday FC, netball with Sheffield Steel, dance with AHSAY Dance, rugby with Eagles Foundation Rugby, sessions with Table Tennis England, pitch time with Roses Cricket and weightlifting with Mettle Weightlifting.

This will give all children and young people the opportunity to try different sports and encourage active lifestyle choices into the future. A special appearance by Theo Bear will add to the fun and excitement of the day.

The second event, a health promotion stall at the Moor Market, will run from 10am - 4pm and will focus on key health topics for girls and young women. This will include discussions on menstrual health, HPV vaccines, and overall wellbeing. Attendees will be able to take away free resources such as period products and will have the opportunity to participate in a fun hook-a-duck activity to share what’s most important to them regarding menstrual health.

"We’re excited to host this event for International Women’s Day as a chance for young people to get involved in both sports and health education in a fun, engaging environment," said Jess Goodall, Improvement Project Manager. "International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate and empower girls and young women, and we look forward to providing a platform for them to share their thoughts, learn new things, and have fun."

Both events are free to attend and open to all families with children aged 4-17.

There’s plenty of parking available at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park – car park entrance on Worksop Road. The yellow route Supertram ‘Arena/Olympic Legacy Park’ stop is right next to Don Valley Bowl. Take the First 207 service to Attercliffe Common / Clay Street or Fell Road stop. For active travel, walk the blue loop from Sheffield city centre or Meadowhall or cycle the National Cyle Network on route 6 or 67.

The closest parking to the Moor Market is Eyre Street car park and there are many public transport options.