Sheffield business leaders urged to sign up for CEO Sleepout

Sheffield’s business leaders are being urged to step up to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.

Exclusive new figures obtained by the charity CEO Sleepout show that, on average, around 43 people sleep rough in the city each night.

The stark statistic, obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, come ahead of the charity’s first ever fundraiser in the city.

The Sheffield CEO Sleepout takes place on Monday November 10 at Steel City Stadium.

It is one of several new sleepouts for the charity this year, amid a backdrop that has seen the UK reach record levels of homelessness.

Around 354,000 people in the UK are now homeless – including 161,000 children. With that in mind, charity’s CEO sees little cause to celebrate the new fundraisers.

“We shouldn’t still need to do this, but the reality is that more people are struggling than ever before,” said Bianca Robinson.

“When you join a CEO Sleepout, you’re not just raising funds – you’re sending a message of solidarity and showing that the business world cares about the most vulnerable in our society.

"And you don’t need to be a billionaire to make a difference – just one night, a sleeping bag, and the courage to care.”

And this year, CEO Sleepout has launched a new campaign aimed directly at Sheffield’s business community.

Called ‘At Your Doorstep’, the campaign acts as a blunt wake-up call to the county's business community to highlight how they are uniquely positioned to transform lives for the better.

“Homelessness is no longer hidden. It’s everywhere. It’s on our commute, outside our offices, in our communities – it’s at our doorstep,” said Bianca.

"That is what the 'At Your Doorstep' campaign is trying to reinforce. While businesses and entrepreneurs have been hit in recent years by the likes of the National Insurance hike, they remain the wealth creators. And with that comes responsibility.

One of the charity’s big local supporters is the Sheffield firm Differentis. The IT strategy specialists’ founder Dave King is taking part in this year’s sleepout and urged local entrepreneurs to “step up now”.

“We’re fortunate at Differentis to work with incredible organisations around the world, but the reality is that in 2025 we still have people in our city without a roof over their heads or food in their bellies,” said Dave.

“That contrast really struck me — how can we celebrate innovation and investment on one hand, while ignoring people sleeping on the streets on the other? That’s why CEO Sleepout matters, and why I wanted to throw my weight behind it.

“We have the power as a city to take action and set an example that can be replicated elsewhere. If local businesses and individuals step up together, we can make a real, lasting difference. Homelessness isn’t someone else’s problem to solve. It’s on all of us. CEO Sleepout Sheffield is a practical way to get involved and make a difference.

“Don’t look back in years to come wishing you’d done something; this is our opportunity to step up now.”

Participants at the CEO Sleepout will brave the cold for a night outdoors at the stadium and Prof Chris Low, Chief Executive of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, will be among them.

“I’m delighted to be taking part in the CEO Sleepout at Steel City Stadium,” he said.

“With Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park’s focus on improving the health and wellbeing of the population, it’s important that our reach extends to support our most vulnerable communities.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming other business leaders to the Park and being part of something that will help change the lives of local people facing hardship and homelessness.”

And while the conditions are typically tough, Bianca said the experience of a sleepout is unforgettable - and one that shifts mindsets and save lives.

“There’s always laughter and while it’s cold, people come back every year because it matters,” she added.

Scott McCabe, director of Scarborough Group International, added: “At Scarborough Group and through our charitable arm, the Scarborough Group Foundation, we are passionate about creating spaces and opportunities that strengthen communities and improve lives.

“Hosting the first ever CEO Sleepout in Sheffield at Steel City Stadium is a powerful example of how this venue can be more than just a place for sport and business, it can also shine a light on important social issues and inspire collective action.

“We are proud to support an initiative that not only raises vital funds to tackle homelessness and poverty, but also reflects our commitment to wellbeing, inclusivity and leaving a positive legacy in the city."

For more information, or to take part, visit https://ceosleepout.co.uk/