Sheffield band with learning disabilities perform to raise funds for local charity this Christmas.

The All Sorts, a 5-piece rock and pop band from Sheffield, whose members all have a learning disability and/or autism, will be performing at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway’s Christmas Fair on 7th December to help raise funds for the local charity.

The band aims to change perceptions of what people with a learning disability or autism can do, inspire others – and show the audience a good time! As Josh (keyboard and drums) explained “audience participation and dancing are welcomed. We want to make people happy through our songs!”

Formed at Sheffield day service ‘The Hubs S12’, the band chose the name ‘All Sorts’ to reflect their eclectic personalities. Singer Jemima told us “We used to be nervous when we first performed but we have overcome this together. The importance of the band is friendship” Quanne (percussion and vocals) added that the band was important as it allowed him to “come alive and be myself.”

The All Sorts are certainly delivering on their aim to smash stereotypes of adults with learning disabilities and autism one gig at a time, as they perform energetic, crowd-pleasing shows across Sheffield.

Wreaths handmade by carers on sale to raise funds at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway's Christmas Fair

Percussionist Roy and drummer Jack both attend services at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, a local, independent charity supporting people with a learning disability and/or autism and their carers across Sheffield. Jack told us “I’ve been learning Christmas songs on the drums and practising. I’m really enjoying it! It’s important to me to raise funds for Sheffield Mencap and Gateway because it’s a great place to come to.”

Their performance of unique covers of Christmas classics is sure to be one of many highlights at the Sheffield Mencap and Gateway Christmas Fair. The fair is free to attend and offers a huge selection of affordable activities, games, crafts, gifts, prizes, food and festive fun.

Carol Cook, Fundraising Manager at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, explained:

“We are absolutely delighted to have All Sorts performing at our Christmas Fair! They are a bunch of very talented musicians with a great stage presence and will help bring the community together to enjoy a day of festive fun. The Christmas Fair is our largest annual charitable event and we hope to raise the funds needed to deliver our sports groups for adults and children with learning disabilities for another year. We are so grateful to the All Sorts band for supporting this”.

Beautiful crafts handmade by people with a learning disability to raise funds for Sheffield Mencap and Gateway at the Christmas Fair

Sheffield Mencap and Gateway’s Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday 7th December from 11am – 2pm. The All Sorts will be performing at 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm. The fair is held at Norfolk Lodge, Park Grange Road S2 3QF. There is free parking on site, and it is easily accessed by tram (the tram stop is Park Grange Croft, which is located directly across the road from Norfolk Lodge).