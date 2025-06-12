Shayne Ward announces Sheffield City Hall show this October

Multi-platinum pop star and award-winning actor Shayne Ward is set to perform at Sheffield City Hall this autumn, as part of a new UK tour celebrating his incredible two-decade career in music and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best known for winning the second series of The X Factor, Shayne stormed the charts with the 2005 Christmas No.1 ‘That’s My Goal’ – a single that went on to sell more than two million copies and remains one of the UK’s biggest-ever debut singles.

With a string of chart-topping hits including ‘No Promises’ and ‘Stand By Me’, his self-titled debut album entered the charts at No.1 with first-week sales of 200,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Shayne has sold over 3 million albums, 5 million singles, and amassed more than 2 billion global streams. His remarkable career has earned him 15 global platinum albums and No.1 records in nine countries.

Shayne Ward

As well as a pop icon, Shayne is also a popular actor, known for his role as Aidan Connor in Coronation Street, plus stage credits in Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds and Band of Gold. He currently stars in Channel 5’s drama The Good Ship Murder – for which he also wrote and performs the theme song – and recently took to the dancefloor as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 13 at 10am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.