Sharks add bite to Roundabout’s Fore the Future Golf Day

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s a slam dunk for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout as the B.Braun Sheffield Sharks sign up to take part in the Fore the Future Charity Golf Day.

Sheffield’s Hallamshire Golf Club will be the setting for Roundabout’s first day of golf, food and fundraising on Friday, June 27.

And among the organisations already signed up to take part are members of the city’s famous basketball team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a company who work with many young people, from all backgrounds, we feel it is important to support those who are going through tough times and do as much as we can to put that right,” said Sharks assistant coach Marko Backovic.

Marko Backovic (Thord left) and members of the Sharks coaching staff.Marko Backovic (Thord left) and members of the Sharks coaching staff.
Marko Backovic (Thord left) and members of the Sharks coaching staff.

There are now spaces for just two more teams of four to join the Sharks and other companies as they tee off.

With an 8.30am shotgun start, the entry fee of £400 per team of four includes green fees for Hallamshire’s championship-standard course, a welcome pack for each player and a three-course banquet lunch.

Sponsors for the day include Strata Homes, Freeths, Begbies Traynor and Clear Insurance Management.

To register a team visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/fore-the-future/

Related topics:SharksSouth YorkshireSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice