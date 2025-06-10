Sharks add bite to Roundabout’s Fore the Future Golf Day

It’s a slam dunk for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout as the B.Braun Sheffield Sharks sign up to take part in the Fore the Future Charity Golf Day.

Sheffield’s Hallamshire Golf Club will be the setting for Roundabout’s first day of golf, food and fundraising on Friday, June 27.

And among the organisations already signed up to take part are members of the city’s famous basketball team.

"As a company who work with many young people, from all backgrounds, we feel it is important to support those who are going through tough times and do as much as we can to put that right,” said Sharks assistant coach Marko Backovic.

Marko Backovic (Thord left) and members of the Sharks coaching staff.

There are now spaces for just two more teams of four to join the Sharks and other companies as they tee off.

With an 8.30am shotgun start, the entry fee of £400 per team of four includes green fees for Hallamshire’s championship-standard course, a welcome pack for each player and a three-course banquet lunch.

Sponsors for the day include Strata Homes, Freeths, Begbies Traynor and Clear Insurance Management.

To register a team visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/fore-the-future/