Sharing some warmth this Christmas

Two local community groups having been working hard to bring some joy to children in Rotherham Hospital.

Nurse accepting quilts at Rotherham Baby Unit

They made a special delivery of 30 quilts that will be handed out to babies and children over the festive period.

Fiona, from Active Independence, said “What a lovely way to spend a cold Friday morning, delivering quilts to Rotherham Hospital Children and Baby Unit Ward. It has been such a joy to share the 25 quilts that our Art of Wellbeing: Knitting and Quilting group have been so busy making this year.

“Our group has been funded by Maltby Parish Council and Brelms Trust. It is open to Disabled People, anyone with long term condition, PAs and Carers. We started meeting twice a month from September in Maltby. We are so lucky we has been also been supported with donations of three sewing machine and fabric from local members of the community”.

Group member Helena added: “I really enjoy the sessions. We have learned new skills quilting and myself learning knitting techniques. It is lovely getting together with such lovely groups of ladies of all different ages, so friendly and chatty besides our cups of teas and coffee plus occasional cakes. I also look forward to the next meet up”

“I am very proud of our Art of Wellbeing group. They have created such a collection of lovely quilts for a fantastic cause” said Barbara Project Manager of Active Independence.

“Ellen Royston, Volunteer Coordinator from Project Linus – Rotherham and Doncaster is also at hand to share her excellence guidance and support. Included in the delivery were an additional 15 quilts made by another group that Ellen also runs The Project Linus Thursday Group. They meet at Herringthorpe United Church Thursday evenings once a month” continued Fiona

“I would like to just say a massive thank you. My 11-day old baby isn't well in Rotherham Hospital right now and we just given on of your beautiful quilts” a mother shared on the Project Linus UK Facebook page.”

Both groups are looking for new members to join them in January 2023 to continue making quilts which will be distributed to local hospitals and refugees in Rotherham and Doncaster.

To join them, pop into a session or give Fiona a call on 07429 709849 or [email protected]

Sessions are on:

