Self Esteem makes history with first ever headline Arena Show at Utilita Arena Sheffield

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 10:08 BST
South Yorkshire’s very own Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor) made history this weekend as she took to the stage for her first ever headline arena show at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, marking a proud milestone both for the artist and the county she calls home.

To celebrate the moment, general manager Dom Stokes presented Rebecca with a bouquet of flowers and a specially framed commemorative poster titled “First Headline Arena Show”, a keepsake to mark a defining moment in her career.

Dressed in a Sheffield Steelers hockey jersey embroidered with her initials RLT, Self Esteem’s homecoming performance was a powerful statement of how far she’s come, from performing in Sheffield’s independent venues to one of the biggest arenas in the country.

The show also marked a first for Communion One, the promoter behind the event, who brought their debut show to the Utilita Arena Sheffield for this milestone performance.

Rebecca Lucy Taylorplaceholder image
Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Dom Stokes, general manager of Utilita Arena Sheffield and Sheffield City Hall, said:

“Rebecca’s journey from Sheffield’s grassroots music scene to filling this arena is exactly the kind of story we want to celebrate. Supporting homegrown artists and the teams that champion them like Communion One is what this venue is all about. It’s a privilege to have been part of such a proud Sheffield moment.”

The show forms part of a continued commitment by Legends Global to support local and emerging artists, ensuring Sheffield remains a thriving city for live music.

