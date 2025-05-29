See new theatre performance, BATTY!, in Sheffield

A woman who might be a witch… Have you got a wild side? Batty has, she dreams of running barefoot, wild swimming, of talking trees, strange animals and the scent of the seasons turning. In fact she’s starting to wonder if she might be a witch…

Join Batty and her companion Wildthing for gossip, gay abandon, exquisite tenderness and raucous stories (with a side order of ranting), as they explore their longing for wildness, the transformation of getting older, and how being a bit feral can reconnect us to ourselves and our environment.

After bringing her first show ‘How to be amazingly happy!’ to Enable Us, Victoria Firth & Company return with this preview performance of her new play.

Interested in taking part in a pre-show workshop? Get involved in Acting Up, a session inspired by BATTY! and is free if you’ve purchased a ticket to the show.

The Friday performance is BSL interpreted.