See new theatre performance, BATTY!, in Sheffield
Join Batty and her companion Wildthing for gossip, gay abandon, exquisite tenderness and raucous stories (with a side order of ranting), as they explore their longing for wildness, the transformation of getting older, and how being a bit feral can reconnect us to ourselves and our environment.
After bringing her first show ‘How to be amazingly happy!’ to Enable Us, Victoria Firth & Company return with this preview performance of her new play.
Interested in taking part in a pre-show workshop? Get involved in Acting Up, a session inspired by BATTY! and is free if you’ve purchased a ticket to the show.
The Friday performance is BSL interpreted.