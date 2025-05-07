Secret code unlocks 2-4-1 discount at Ninja Warrior UK throughout May
Get up, get active and head to Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield for pulse-raising adventure and to discover your inner ninja throughout the whole of May, including the half term and Bank Holidays. Families can secure 2-for-1 tickets to double the fun.
Ninja Warrior UK tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across giant inflatables – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!
When it’s time to refuel, families can relax in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains.
Aspiring ninjas can play more and pay less with 2-for-1 Ninja Sessions throughout May, including over the half term and Bank Holidays, by pre-booking online using the code MADMAY.
The offer is valid for 1-hour, 90-minute & 2-hour sessions, which must be pre-booked online for the same date and time.
Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield is open each day of May Half-Term, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.