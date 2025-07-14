Seaside fun comes to Stocksbridge later this month – for Fox Valley by Sea

This summer the team at Fox Valley are bringing a little bit of traditional seaside fun to the north Sheffield shopping centre.

The best of the British seaside will be celebrated with family themed fun and entertainment throughout the school holidays – the Fox Valley by Sea events will run from Saturday July 26th until Sunday August 31st.

Visitors can look forward to seaside favourites including a giant sandpit in the centre’s piazza area as well as oversized garden games and lots of other fun surprises throughout the holidays.

Adding to the summer themed fun the team are planning a series of food pop-ups serving seaside classics – from an ice cream van, to fish and chips, and much more. There's also a special themed seaside cut out for those summer photo opportunities.

The Fox Valley fountains will be running throughout the summer and will not be affected by the hosepipe ban – the fountains operate on a tank system that cleans and recycles the water.

The series of summer events is sponsored by Woodall Homes – the company has just launched their new show home at Willow Heights in Stocksbridge.

Cassie Barnes, from Woodhall Homes said: “We are really excited to be teaming up with Fox Valley to support Fox Valley by Sea and to be show casing our lovely new development here in Stocksbridge.”

Fox Valley Centre Manager Claire Biltcliffe said: “We are really pleased to be launching some great activities throughout the summer with our Fox Valley by Sea entertainment and activities for families.

“We love being part of the community here at Fox Valley and we planning lots of special events throughout July and August – so please do keep an eye on our social media and website for more details over the next few weeks.”

Pictures shows some of the Fox Valley team getting ready for Fox Valley by Sea!

To keep up to date with Fox Valley by the Sea, and what’s on at Fox Valley this summer visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk.