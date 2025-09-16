Scream Time arrives at Wentworth Woodhouse

Enter at your own risk! A new spine-tingling experience, Scream Time is coming to Wentworth Woodhouse, one of the grandest stately homes in the country, this Hallowe'en.

With nods to the haunted history of the Georgian house, a curse has taken hold and death is the guest of honour. Zombies, ghosts, and ghouls brush a little too close for comfort on this spooktacular Halloween trail featuring terrifying experiences and scare actors who remain in character.

Visitors will be greeted by a Georgian-era police officer who will brief them that a curse has taken hold of Wentworth Woodhouse and the terrifying secrets are buried deep within its walls.

As visitors go from room to room, they will encounter horrifying scenes. In the reception room, library, haunted bathroom, drawing room, ballroom and bedroom. You can run but you cannot hide.

The event takes inspiration from the history of Wentworth Woodhouse and those who once lived there.

Neil Power, Events Delivery Officer at Wentworth Woodhouse has conducted paranormal events, he says: “I was a total sceptic before I came here. I am often here late at night and early in the morning and things have happened. I believe I heard someone tell me to get out when I was in the Earl of Strafford’s bedroom one night.

“I can’t explain it, the house was empty. We’ve heard doors slamming, chairs moving and footsteps.”

Records show that sightings of ghosts have been reported at the House since the 1800s, with maids spotting what they thought was the ghost of the Earl of Strafford.

Outside, the trail continues and visitors are dared to walk along Arachnophobia Alley to the murderous axeman and zombie groundsman. They will be sure to give you a fright. Watch out as the graves have been disturbed and you don’t know what is lurking there.

Visitors will be able to calm their nerves in the Scare Village with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and delicious themed street food. Devilish drinks will be available at the Spookeasy Baralongside Hallowe'en decorations and fire acts. There will also be a headless man and guillotine – perfect for those Halloween photo opportunities.

Once refreshed you can attempt the final test – getting out alive. The gatekeeper of souls may deny you exit. Will you make it?

The event is being brought to you by the team who deliver the popular Great British Food Festival and Luminate, light trails. They are working with Events Creative Director Lee Rath to create the experience.

Janine Maycock events organiser says: “The Scream Time trail is strictly for those aged 15 and over. It is not for the faint of heart. Spooky Time is at an earlier time slot for our younger visitors. You can become a police officer and solve the crimes room by room with an interactive game looking for clues. There will still be zombies and skeletons but it’s not as terrifying.

“Wentworth Woodhouse is the perfect location for Scream Time and Spooky Time. It has this incredible history, a huge house, and of course the resident ghosts. We can’t wait to give visitors the tremors.”

Details

Scream Time and Spooky Time at Wentworth Woodhouse runs from October 20 to November 2.

For more details and to book tickets please visit https://screamtime.co.uk