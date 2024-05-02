Scandal and politics…it’s the perfect recipe for show stopping success!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s what Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company are aiming for as they produce the regional premiere of cult musical Soho Cinders at Sheffield’s University Drama Studio from May 21 to 25.

Created by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe - the team behind award-winner Honk and Alan Bennett musical Betty Blue Eyes - Soho Cinders is a contemporary twist on the classic Cinderella story, set in the heart of London’s bustling and sleazy Soho.

But in a contemporary twist that could have been snatched from today’s political headlines, this very modern take on a classic story is set in the twilight world of London’s Rent Boys, where a cash-strapped young man becomes romantically involved with a soon-to-be-married London Mayoral candidate.

Soho Cinders - which originally starred Game of Thrones and Eurovision sensation Hannah Waddingham alongside comedy favourite Sandi Toksvig - has been described as a fable for the noughties.

This new production - a first for Sheffield - is directed for Handsworth and Hallam by Matthew Walker.