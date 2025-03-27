Save the date for a Spring Fayre

By DAPHNE CAWTHORNE
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 14:41 BST

Girls in Year 12 at King Edward VII School in Broomhill are busy planning a Spring Fayre 0n Friday 25th April 2025, 3pm to 5 pm at the Broomhall Centre S10 2FD.

Girls in Year 12 at King Edward VII School in Broomhill are busy planning a Spring Fayre 0n Friday 25th April 2025.

They are working with the members of Soroptimist International of Sheffield to raise money for Mums In Need and the Winn Garden Foodbank.

Soroptimist International of Sheffield is a worldwide organisation of women. It works to transform the lives of women and girls through education empowerment and enabling opportunities.

The girls are organising stalls of toys, books, crafts, beauty products, crochet items, refreshments and cakes as well as games.

