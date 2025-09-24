Russell Howard announces two Sheffield City Hall shows!

Russell Howard will return to the stage in 2026 with a brand-new stand-up tour, Don’t Tell The Algorithm. After breaking records with sold-out shows across the globe, ‘one of the world’s top comedians’ (The Sunday Times) is inviting you back into the room - no phones, no distractions, just humans and jokes.

Russell brings his two shows to Sheffield City Hall on Friday March 27and Sunday November 8, 2026!

Tickets go on venue pre-sale at 10am on Thursday September 25 (accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter), with general sale from 10am on Friday September 26.

After the global success of writing and starring in 182 episodes of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), as well as seven stand-up specials, Russell’s clips have been viewed over 1 billion times on social media, and he has sold more than 2 million tickets worldwide.

Spanning 237 gigs across 141 cities in 30 countries throughout Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia, Russell’s fourth and biggest world tour to date, Russell Howard Live, sold over 435,000 tickets. Earlier this year, during the record-breaking international run, he premiered Russell Howard Live at the London Palladium as an exclusive global stream. The 60-minute special captured him putting the world to rights in his uniquely hilarious way, with bonus content available only to stream audiences, and- for the first time - live conversations with fans around the world on launch night.

Russell’s previous world tours have seen him perform a record-breaking 10-night run at the Royal Albert Hall, overtaking eight in a row jointly held by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow, and play the biggest ever stand-up show in China.

Launching into the Top 10 Comedy Podcasts, Russell’s Five Brilliant Things podcast has seen him chat to guests including John Oliver, Jameela Jamil, Shaun Keaveny, Roisin Conaty, Munya Chawawa, Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, Greg Davies and Guz Khan, about items from their lives that makes it worth getting up in the morning for. Clips from episodes have amassed over 80 million views on social media, with several going viral such as Jimmy Carr describing his dream cocktail (17 million views), Greg Davies on his missing Paella dish (7.9 million views) and Fatiha El-Ghorri diving into language (3.1 million views). Bonus episodes based entirely on listener suggestions are available only through media and community platform Patreon.