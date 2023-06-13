Roxy-goers get their chance of fame – second time around

Organisers of Sheffield’s annual Christmas celebration of one of the city’s biggest nightclubs are on the look out for photos.

Enjoying the annual Roxy reunion

They’re hoping to have a ‘wall of fame’ at the Roxy event which will display the very best images of people enjoying their nights out in the city in the ‘80s and ‘90s – the era the venue operated.

A selection of the images will also be included in an anniversary edition of the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Sheffield – Roxy Edition’ which will be published to time with the event.

Co-organiser Neil Anderson said: “Photos were quite a rare thing in the era before mobile phones so we’re putting the call out early. If you’ve got photos of your nights out in the ‘80s and ‘90s we’d love to see them and display them at the event!”

One thing that isn’t in short supply regarding the Roxy is moving images.

It’s 35 years this year since Sheffield truly hit the national stage with its clubbing credentials.

It was all thanks to hit late night TV series the ‘Hitman & Her’ – arguably the country’s first reality TV show - that chose the Roxy venue as one of its stop off points.

Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan somehow tamed 2,000 alcohol-fuelled Roxy nightclub goers with hit acts and dancing competitions.

Pete remembers it fondly and said: “The Roxy was one of the better clubs. Everybody joined in. There was no pretence. No airs. No graces. People came for fun.”

The show was recorded live, edited on-the-fly and broadcast later that night – often not being screened until 3am.

Local crowds ensured the Roxy was a sell out as the likes of chart toppers like the London Boys and Royal House from New York performed and various Sheffield clubbers were plucked out of the audience to participate in regular games such as “pass the mic!” and “showing out”.

June Feek’s son was so excited to appear on the Bonfire Night show he rang his mum at home in Brinsworth to ensure she recorded it.

June said: “I ended up having to stay up until about 4am to ensure it was recorded!”

Her son, Chris, came forward with the VHS tape which has been kept safe for over 30 years.

The Roxy was a true staple of ‘80s and ‘90s clubbing in Sheffield with a mix of mainstream nights, student nights, rock nights, over 25s night (or ‘grab a granny’ as it was better known) and more.

Major stars of the era performed including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Edwin Starr, Sabrina and many more.

A Roxy regular remembers: “It was the biggest club in the region and people used to travel for miles to come. I loved it. I was gutted when it shut.”

The annual Christmas Roxy event takes place on Friday, December 8th.

Photos should be emailed to: [email protected]