Route revealed for 2025 Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

Organisers of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K have unveiled the official route alongside the scheduled road closures in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council for this year's event, on Sunday, 11th May 2025.

The race, which starts and finishes in Queens Park, will wind through central Chesterfield towards Brampton and Ashgate, and then head towards the historic town centre, passing notable landmarks including the town's famous Crooked Spire. Participants can look forward to a 10:00 am start time, with service and cheer stations positioned along the route.

John Timms, Event Director of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K, said: "Our route for this year’s event is the same as last year’s course, with participants taking in Chesterfield’s landmarks.

“While we understand the road closures may cause some temporary inconvenience, we are incredibly grateful for the amazing support from our community.

Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K 2025 route

“A big thank you to everyone involved for their continued support of the Chesterfield 10K. We can't wait to welcome runners, spectators, and volunteers for what promises to be another fantastic community event."

Since 2017, more than £250,000 has been raised for various charities and good causes.

For detailed information about specific road closures and times, residents and visitors are encouraged to visit: https://irp.cdn-website.com/69ff4907/files/uploaded/Website_Road_Closure_Info_2025.pdf

To sign up for the upcoming race in May, visit: https://www.myraceentries.co.uk/RC10K/EntryForm.aspx

Entries close at 23:59 on Sunday May 4.