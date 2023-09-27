Not many people visiting Meadowhall will think about taking a sleeping bag or a warm hat, scarf and gloves.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But as the Roundabout Sleep Out returns to the famous Sheffield shopping centre, the advice is definitely to be prepared for a cold night!

Sleep Out is the annual challenge that raises money for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The always popular event is back on November 10 and will once again be held in the car park at the Meadowhall shopping centre.

The Roundabout Sleep Out is returning to Meadowhall this autumn

Registration costs £10 per person and all participants have to do is raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship to help Roundabout continue to support the increasing number young people facing the threat of homelessness throughout South Yorkshire.

“We are so pleased to that Meadowhall are once again supporting us in such a great way and offering us a safe location for one of our most popular annual events,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“We know it is never easy to ask people to give up home comforts on a cold November night but all we are asking is that you rough it for just a few hours to prevent homelessness becoming a reality for vulnerable young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ll be swapping your bed for a sleeping bag and the cold hard floor of the Meadowhall car park but by doing that you will be helping to stop homelessness becoming a harsh reality for others.

The advice is to wrap up warm for a chilly night at Meadowhall

“During the evening there will be an opportunity to be inspired by young people who have been supported by Roundabout, hear how youth homelessness is an issue across South Yorkshire and learn how you can help.

“By taking it into the Meadowhall car park for a second year, we are really getting back to basics and people will be much more exposed to the elements so we really do advise wrapping up very warmly.

“Of course an event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be homeless, lonely and frightened - but it offers a small insight into the realities that are faced and can help to make a real difference to the lives of young people.”