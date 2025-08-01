Roundabout Sleep Out is back for 2025

The Roundabout Sleep Out challenge is back…and heading to a new venue for 2025.

Sleep Out is the annual challenge that raises money for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity.

The popular fundraiser returns on November 7 and this year will be held at independent events venue Steamworks on Randall Street, close to Sheffield city centre.

Registration costs £10 per person and all participants have to do is raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship to help Roundabout continue supporting the increasing number of young people at risk of homelessness throughout South Yorkshire.

The Sleep Out is one of Roundabout's main fundraising events.

“We are so pleased that the Steam Works team is offering us a safe new space for our 2025 challenge,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We know it is never easy to ask people to give up home comforts on a cold November night.

“You’ll be swapping your bed for a sleeping bag and a cold hard floor but by doing that you will be helping to stop homelessness becoming a harsh reality for others.

“During the evening there will be an opportunity to be inspired by young people who have been supported by Roundabout, hear from them how youth homelessness is an issue across South Yorkshire and learn how you can help.

“There will be a chance to enjoy some snacks and entertainment during the evening too, then at midnight it’s lights out as the challenge begins.

“It is November and it is most probably going to be a cold night so wrap up warm, wear plenty of layers and bring a sleeping bag, blankets and something like cardboard for insulation.”

Sleep Out doesn’t replicate the true fear or hardship of homelessness, but it does offer a powerful glimpse into that reality.

More importantly, it raises awareness, builds empathy and provides vital funds for Roundabout’s home starter kits, safe accommodation, and life-changing support for young people in need.

“Every penny raised really does make a real difference and taking part gives a small idea of the realities that are faced and raises vital funds,” said Denise.

“By sleeping out for just one night, you’re helping make sure that young people don’t have to.”

To find out more about the Roundabout Sleep Out or to register simply visit roundabouthomeless.org/event/sleep-out-2025/