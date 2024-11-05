Roundabout Quizmas is back for 2024

Do you know how many partridges you’d find in a pear tree? Could you spot the difference between Ebenezer Scrooge and Bob Cratchit?

It’s time for the annual check on Festive knowhow as South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout gets ready for the return of its popular Quizmas challenge!

One of the charity’s most popular annual fundraisers, Quizmas will be at Crookes Social Club in Mulehouse Road, Crookes, on Thursday December 5 at 6.30pm.

“We love our Quizmas challenge and we know that our supporters enjoy testing their Festive knowledge too,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones.

Roundabout's Quizmas always features a festive raffle.

“Teams can be made up of up to eight people so come along to get yourself in the Christmas spirit and enjoy a pie and pea supper, quiz and a fantastic raffle.

“All funds raised will help homeless young people have a safe place to stay this Christmas and beyond.”

Tickets for this year’s Quizmas cost £12 with meal - including vegetarian and vegan options - and £6 for the quiz only.

To book tickets visit: www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/quizmas/