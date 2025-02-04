Roundabout Night at the Musicals moves to the Lyceum for 2025

Get ready to welcome a glittering array of top South Yorkshire theatre talent as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited live musical theatre events moves to a spectacular new venue for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After three years at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals will move across Tudor Square to the Lyceum for a one-night only showcase of home-grown talent on Wednesday, June 18.

Hosted for the second year by Classic FM presenter and Channel 5 news host Dan Walker, this year’s lineup of singers and dancers will be joined on stage by a team of West End actors, including Sheffield-born original Billy Elliot star James Lomas, Rebecca Lisewski and Wilf Scolding, along with professional singers Meg Birch and Stephanie Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by a company made up of the region’s major community theatre talents.

TV and radio presenter will host Roundabout's Night at the Musicals.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm some great professional names for a show that promises to be bigger and better than ever,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“A Night at the Musicals will bring you the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film in one incredible concert, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great performers.

“Last year’s show was a complete sell-out so although June might seem a long way off right now, we do advise you to book early, with tickets available at prices ranging from £15 to £32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2025 Night at the Musicals is going to be bigger and better than ever at our fantastic new venue and you won’t want to miss it!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit www.roundabouthomeless.org./events/a-night-at-the-musicals-25/